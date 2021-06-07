Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 7

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 1.

June 7, 2021

12:38 p.m. - Polling in April suggested at least 60 percent of the North Carolina Adult population would get a COVID-19 vaccine. Health leaders are still pushing to reach that mark.

Four out of five older adults have taken the vaccine. But the same is true for just over half of all adults, meaning younger and middle-aged adults are being more hesitant. UNC Physicians Network regional administrator Heather Rouse says providers are working hard to offer North Carolinians good information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“Access has improved,” Rouse said. “At this point, I think we continue to face the hurdle of education."

Orange, Durham and Wake are among the counties in North Carolina with the highest vaccination rates. - Jason deBruyn, WUNC

11:20 a.m. - As the second school year disrupted by the pandemic winds down, summer school plans are taking shape around the country. An influx of federal funding included in COVID-19 rescue legislation is letting districts broaden programming and offer spots to more students than ever before. The Biden administration is requiring states to pour at least $1.2 billion into summer enrichment programs. Districts also must reserve at least 20% of the windfall to address learning loss, which could include summer school, with a focus on students who have been most affected by the shift away from in-person learning. – The Associated Press

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason deBruyn, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.

