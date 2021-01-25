Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 25

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 18.

Jan. 25, 2021

9:05 a.m. - State health officials are reporting the first discovery in North Carolina of a more contagious coronavirus variant that was first detected in the United Kingdom in December. In a press release on Saturday, officials said the variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County. No other details about the person were released. This more contagious strain of the virus has been found in at least 21 other states. The COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against it. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

8:50 a.m. - In women's college basketball, N.C. State All-American center Elissa Cunane is in COVID-19 protocol. Cunane missed Sunday's game against Virginia Tech, and will likely be out for the next game also. The Wolfpack beat Virginia Tech 89-87 on Sunday. It was the first game the team played since Jan. 3. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

8:30 a.m. - Over 100 undergraduate students at UNC-Chapel Hill are not allowed back on campus after testing positive for COVID-19. The students were tested through the university's mass testing program. UNC began the semester virtually last week. Meanwhile, N.C. State University has reported almost 600 cases of COVID-19 among students and employees since the beginning of this year. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

8:20 a.m. - On Sunday, the State Department of Health and Human Services reported the fourth consecutive day of over 100 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina. But, over the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations statewide have decreased. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:40 a.m. - Some local health departments are concerned about getting enough COVID-19 vaccines to keep up with a state mandate to accelerate vaccinations. The state health department has said it wants providers to use all of their weekly supply of first doses, with the assumption that they will get the same amount the next week. But in a recent briefing on Zoom, Durham County health director Rod Jenkins said he was not sure his department would keep getting consistent shipments.

“I will say that I have grave concerns about running out of vaccine, and it does appear that that is going to be something that probably might happen,” Jenkins said.

The state health department has only a few days' notice from the federal government about how many doses will be in its weekly allotment. Jenkins said the Durham County health department gave injections to more than 700 people in one day last week, but did not say how many doses the county is getting each week. – Will Michaels, WUNC

7:20 a.m. - State lawmakers will convene Wednesday to start work on their long session. A top priority will be allocating federal COVID relief funds

In December, Congress passed a $900 billion relief package. With a new presidential administration in place, State Senate Leader Phil Berger said recently the General Assembly will soon get federal guidance on how North Carolina can spend its share of that money.

"I'm hopeful that what we will see is something similar to what we saw in the spring of last year with the CARES Act money where we were able to develop a bill that was a consensus bill,” Berger said.

State lawmakers will also begin hammering out a two-year budget plan and aim to get it in place by the end of June. Berger said lawmakers would then come back in late summer or fall to take up redistricting after 2020 census numbers come in. - Rusty Jacobs, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

