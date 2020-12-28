Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 28

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 21.

Dec. 28, 2020

12 p.m. - North Carolina has surpassed 6,500 total COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. On Monday, the state reported 520,716 total cases with 3,192 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus, and 6,561 total deaths. North Carolina added 3,888 new reported cases on Monday. The average percent positive for coronavirus testing stands at 14.7%. - Natalie Dudas-Thomas, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

