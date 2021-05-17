Bringing The World Home To You

Health

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 17

Published May 17, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT
A boy is vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Forsyth County Public Health Department on May 13, 2021.
Forsyth County
/
via Flickr
A boy is vaccinated for COVID-19 at the Forsyth County Public Health Department on May 13, 2021.

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 10.

May 17, 2021

7:20 a.m. - The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Starting today, visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours on weekdays during normal business hours. – Cole del Charco, WUNC

7:05 a.m. - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill held five socially distanced in-person graduation ceremonies over the weekend. UNC graduates heard pre-recorded statements from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Biden. And UNC alumna Kizzmekia Corbett, who helped develop Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

“No students dating back over 100 years since the historic influenza pandemic of 1918 have had this level of disruption to their lives during their student years,” Fauci said.

Corbett added: "Congratulations. You did it. You did it boldly, you did it fearlessly, you did it intelligently, and the prize of it all is that you did it in a pandemic."

UNC was part of preliminary testing for Moderna's vaccine, and vaccinated many students on campus this year. UNC attempted to offer in-person classes in the fall, then switched to remote learning for the rest of the semester after COVID-19 outbreaks on campus. - Cole del Charco, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason deBruyn, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.

Previous weekly updates:

