Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 12

April 12, 2021

1:13 p.m. - Recently-released polls show increasing support among North Carolinians for COVID-19 vaccines. People are also increasingly likely to tell their family and friends to get a shot, too. The state Department of Health and Human Services plans to leverage that trend to address lingering hesitancy. Deputy Secretary Kody Kinsley said they will be targeting ads at those who've been vaccinated to encourage their loved ones to do the same.

"What's good to know is that not only do people trust their friends and family members to help them find a vaccine, but they also know that if their friends and family members say, 'You should get vaccinated, here's why I did,' that that really matters to people," said Kinsley, adding that research shows that, after the health department, friends and family are a key source of information about COVID-19 vaccines. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

12:45 p.m. - The Carolina Classic Fair, formerly named the Dixie Classic Fair, is scheduled to take place this October. Last year the fair was canceled because of the pandemic. The name of the event was changed in 2019 because some critics said the former name evoked segregation. The Winston Salem Fairgrounds is currently being used as a mass vaccination site. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:20 a.m. - Wake County plans to resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as early as today after some people reported adverse symptoms from the shot last week. The county says health officials conducted a thorough internal review that indicates no reason for concern. An analysis by the CDC also did not find any safety issues. The county is considering lowering the the number of vaccinations to more closely monitor patients. Medical staff might also add health questions before vaccinations to better identify those who may have a reaction. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:05 a.m. - Publix pharmacies in North Carolina are offering appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Vaccines are available at select stores across the state, including in Wake, Forsyth and Guilford Counties. Appointments must be scheduled online. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

