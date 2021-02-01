Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Feb. 1

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 25.

Feb. 1, 2021

7:36 a.m. - On Sunday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported almost 2,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations - the lowest amount in over a month. Key COVID-19 metrics continue to decrease from record highs set last month. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:31 a.m. - A report from the U.S. Office of Inspector General finds that a federal prison in Granville County did not comply with some of the government's COVID-19 safety guidance. The inspector general's report says it was difficult for the Butner prison to implement and enforce effective social distancing measures in 3 of its 5 facilities because of the open layout of housing units. There was also a lack of space for quarantine. Meanwhile, staff may have increased the risk of cross contamination when they did not wear new masks while moving between units of COVID-19-positive inmates and units of COVID-19 negative inmates. The report says staff should have limited their movements more. Federal prison officials dispute some of these findings. Since the pandemic began, over 1,200 inmates at Butner have tested positive for COVID-19 and almost 30 have died. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:23 a.m. - State health officials have devised a new strategy to make COVID-19 vaccine distribution across North Carolina more equitable. State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen says in the first few weeks since vaccine became available, North Carolina has worked hard to get it to all 100 counties. Now, a new two-part system will divide one batch of doses equally among all counties based on population. Cohen says a second batch of vaccine will be set aside for counties with larger populations of older people and historically marginalized communities.

"So we are over-allocating vaccine for those counties that serve more people who are over 65 and more people who are African-American or Hispanic," she said.

The federal government has promised North Carolina a delivery of 140,000 doses per week for the next three weeks.

- Rusty Jacobs, WUNC

7:15 a.m. - FEMA is designating over $100 million to North Carolina for COVID-19 vaccination costs. The expedited federal funding can cover costs including equipment and supplies needed for storing, handling, and distributing vaccines, and personal protective equipment for staff and patients. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

Previous weekly updates: