Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 11

Jan. 11, 2020

7:28 a.m. - As the pandemic worsens in the state, school districts are deciding how to conduct classes. Some leaning on expertise from the same scientific collaborative are coming to different conclusions. Scientists from Duke, UNC and the other groups that form the ABC Science Collaborative are often at school board meetings to help out with considerations on how to safely teach students during a pandemic.

The Durham Public School board decided unanimously last week to stay in remote learning for the rest of the school year. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county is above the threshold the board had set for reopening.

But New Hanover Schools, which also hears from the collaborative, will return to in-person learning in a couple weeks. For others, there's still a decision to make. Wake County Schools is considering its options for the spring semester, including having fewer students in each classroom. – Cole del Charco, WUNC

7:06 a.m. - Local governments in North Carolina are encouraging their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine when they are eligible, but it won't be mandatory. A Raleigh spokeswoman says the city is notifying employees when and how they can get a shot through the Wake County health department. The city employs about 7,000 people.

So far, only firefighters with EMT certification have been getting inoculated. In Greensboro, deputy fire chief Dwayne Church says leaders there are trying to set an example for their employees.

“From all of the firefighters we've seen who have taken the vaccination, including myself, there have been very, very minor side effects,” Church said. “Maybe a sore arm. And it's much like the flu vaccine.”

A city spokeswoman says Greensboro wants the rest of its 3,000 employees to get the vaccine as well, but again, it will not be mandatory. – Will Michaels, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

