Health

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 3

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published May 3, 2021 at 8:04 AM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper watches while Tracy Toner gives a COVID-19 vaccination to Duke nurse Arianna Motsinger at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham on Monday, December 21, 2020.
This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 26.

May 3, 2021

7:10 a.m. - The Durham County Public Health Department is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination clinic for walk-in appointments starting Monday. Walk-in vaccinations will be available for the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The county is switching to walk-in availability as the demand for vaccines is starting to fall. The county will also resume using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting today following state and federal guidelines. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason deBruyn, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.

