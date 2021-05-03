Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 3
This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 26.
May 3, 2021
7:10 a.m. - The Durham County Public Health Department is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination clinic for walk-in appointments starting Monday. Walk-in vaccinations will be available for the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The county is switching to walk-in availability as the demand for vaccines is starting to fall. The county will also resume using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine starting today following state and federal guidelines. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC
This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason deBruyn, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.
Previous weekly updates:
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 7
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 14
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 21
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 28
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 4
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 11
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 18
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 25
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Feb. 1
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Feb. 8
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Feb. 15
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Feb. 22
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 1
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 8
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 15
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 22
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 29
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 5
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 12
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 19
- Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 26