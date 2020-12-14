Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 14

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams grabs a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Credit Gerry Broome / AP

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 7.

Dec. 14, 2020

7:55 a.m. - In women's college basketball, North Carolina is playing at Miami this afternoon after a weekend of postponing games because of COVID-19 issues. On Sunday, the Tar Heels were scheduled to play Louisville, while Duke was supposed to play Miami. Louisville – which most recently played at Duke – had someone within its team test positive for COVID-19. Duke postponed its game against Miami because of contact tracing measures. The Blue Devils have not had a positive test. – Mitchell Northam and Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:40 a.m. - The Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in western North Carolina will not implement Gov. Roy Cooper's new executive order on COVID-19 restrictions. The order requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The tribe’s Principal Chief Richard Sneed says he will work with public health officials to enact social distancing measures while balancing the financial position of his community. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has reported over 600 COVID-19 cases. Health officials say just two people are currently hospitalized. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:28 a.m. - On Sunday, the State Department of Health and Human Services reported the second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases. Over 6,800 cases of the coronavirus were reported across the state. 11.1% of COVID-19 tests are now coming back positive - more than double of the state's goal of 5%. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:02 a.m. - State prisons begin bi-weekly COVID-19 testing of staff Monday. That's by order of the judge in a case filed by advocates for incarcerated people. North Carolina prisons have seen COVID cases surge. Operations at three facilities were suspended recently due to outbreaks and a need to shift staff.

Back in June, Judge Vince Rozier ordered the state to take steps to protect its prison population from the deadly pandemic. This month he appointed a special master to ensure compliance, and required the testing every two weeks of staff who come into contact with prisoners. ACLU Staff Attorney Leah Kang says that's critical with possibly infected--but asymptomatic--workers in and out of prisons every day. The special master in the case will also review the state's early release practices. – Rusty Jacobs, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

Previous weekly updates:

