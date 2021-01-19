Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 18

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 11.

Jan. 19, 2021

8:10 a.m. - Almost 7,000 students, faculty and staff at UNC-Chapel Hill have received COVID-19 tests over the past week. Students living on campus are required to get tested before moving in. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:50 a.m. - The North Carolina Executive Mansion will be illuminated Tuesday evening in remembrance of the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Raleigh will also be participating in the memorial by illuminating several downtown buildings in amber, the designated COVID-19 memorial color. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:35 a.m. - Wake and Durham Counties are moving into Group Two of the state's new COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Tuesday. The two local health departments are starting to administer the vaccines to anyone 65 and older. The state's previous plan was to inoculate those who are 75 and older. Wake County pharmacy director Jason Wittes says that significantly expands eligibility in his county.

“We are still utilizing the same exact tool that we've developed for the 75-plus,” Wittes said. “It just means that our population grew from a targeted population of 75-plus of around 53,000 people in Wake County to around 133,000 people.”

Wittes says the state is only allocating about 1,000 doses to Wake County each week. The Wake County health department will start taking appointment requests by phone and online this morning. They will be put on a wait-list based on their vulnerability and the neighborhood rate of coronavirus spread. But Wittes anticipates that his department will administer the first vaccinations in Group Two on Tuesday. – Will Michaels, WUNC

7:15 a.m. - Cone Health projects its hospitals will be full in a week if current COVID-19 trends continue. Earlier data had estimated the hospitals would reach capacity this week. The hospitals will have to create expanded patient bed space and postpone some procedures, including hip or knee replacements.

Dr. Bruce Swords is the Chief Physician Executive of Cone Health. He says he's worried about continually increasing delayed care because of an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients.

“My concern is that regular emergent care will be delayed,” Swords said. “So, people who are in car accidents or having a heart attack or a stroke, that that care could be delayed or somehow different than what we're currently able to do."

Cone Health – along with several other health care systems – is trying to increase its staffing numbers by contracting with nursing agencies, retraining current staff, and calling back recently retired nurses. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

