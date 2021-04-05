Bringing The World Home To You

Health

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 5

North Carolina Public Radio | By WUNC News
Published April 5, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT
Airman 1st Class Emily Riddles administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Robert Jordan
/
U.S. Army National Guard, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs
Several North Carolina National Guard Airmen deployed to Raleigh Central Prison to assist North Carolina Department of Public Safety Adult Corrections personnel with COVID-19 vaccine inoculations of prison staff in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 16, 2021. Here, Airman 1st Class Emily Riddles administers an inoculation, one of 111 completed that day.

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 29.

April 5, 2021

7:20 a.m. - Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness was pulled from behind the bench after two periods of the team's game Sunday night in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes because of the NHL’s COVID protocol. Dallas general manager Jim Nill said the 66-year-old Bowness is fully vaccinated and the team believes it was a false positive test result for the virus. The Hurricanes won, 1-0. – The Associated Press

7:05 a.m. - In latest update of the state's COVID-19 county alert system, no counties are red, or showing critical spread of COVID-19. This is the first time there's no red counties since the alert system was created. But there has been a slight increase in the number of orange counties with substantial spread. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

Previous weekly updates:

