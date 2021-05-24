Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 24

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 17.

May 24, 2021

11:37 a.m. - State health officials are offering $25 cash cards at select COVID-19 vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties. Anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a vaccine or drives someone to their vaccine appointment will receive the cash card while supplies last. This is the latest effort from state officials to encourage people to get vaccinated. More than 50% of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

10:56 a.m. - Interested in a little extra spending money for the upcoming holiday weekend? Health officials in four North Carolina counties will offer $25 incentives for those who’ve yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A pilot program begins Wednesday at certain vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties. Adults who get their first vaccination dose at the sites or drive someone for that first-dose appointment will receive $25 cash cards through June 8 while supplies last. The State Employees Credit Union is providing cards for the pilot. The incentive is another effort by the state to boost vaccination rates. - The Associated Press

7:05 a.m. - An event celebrating the Fourth of July is returning to Greensboro this summer after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. Organizers are planning a smaller than usual Fun Fourth Festival. Vendors will not be allowed to participate in this year's event. Other Independence Day events are also returning this year as more pandemic restrictions lift. Last week the town of Wake Forest announced it will resume its fireworks celebration for the holiday. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

