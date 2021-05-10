Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 10

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 3.

May 11

7:20 a.m. - The state House passed a measure yesterday that prevents Governor Roy Cooper from mandating COVID-19 vaccines through executive action. The bill would also bar state public health authorities and licensing agencies from requiring North Carolinians to get vaccinated in order to obtain a license. Cooper has strongly encouraged residents to get vaccinated but has been reluctant to mandate it. The plan appears unlikely to advance ahead of a Thursday deadline in order to be considered this legislative session. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC



May 10

6:40 p.m. - The Food and Drug Administration said Monday that children 12 to 15 years old are now eligible to receive a key COVID-19 vaccine as the agency expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting FDA commissioner, said the expansion "brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy."

"Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations," Woodcock said.

Until now, the Pfizer vaccine had been authorized only for people age 16 and older. Pfizer asked the FDA to broaden its emergency use authorization for the vaccine after announcing in late March that clinical trials found "100% efficacy and robust antibody responses" in study participants who were 12 to 15. - NPR News

2:10 p.m. - The CDC is investigating a possible correlation between COVID-19 and exposure to PFAS. The toxic chemical compounds can compromise the immune system. The CDC study will look for a link between the level of PFAS in someone's blood and how vulnerable that person is to viral illnesses, including COVID-19. Jamie DeWitt researches the impact of environmental contaminants on human health at East Carolina University. She says this study could help scientists better understand how PFAS affects the immune system.

"It's unfortunate that we're in the midst of a global pandemic, but it does provide an opportunity to scientists to really make those linkages between exposures and a real-time disease occurrence," said DeWitt.

The findings could be especially important for communities in North Carolina where drinking water has been contaminated with PFAS, like those in the Cape Fear River Basin. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

12:15 p.m. - Publix pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine at all of their locations across seven states. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain said on its website that customers have the choice of the two-dose Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, subject to availability. The website still offers appointments as well. Publix had already been offering walk-in availability at stores in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee. - Jason deBruyn, WUNC

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services There has been a steep decline in vaccination uptake in the past few weeks. Data for week of May 3 are still preliminary.

8:30 a.m. - Vaccine uptake again slowed last week, with preliminary data showing fewer than 21,500 first doses administered during the week, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. These data update throughout the week, though trends have showed a significant drop in vaccination uptake over the past several weeks. Just about half of the North Carolina adult population has received at least one dose. - Jason deBruyn, WUNC

7:20 a.m. - North Carolina state health officials are turning away new doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government as demand keeps falling. The state may even return some of its supply to the federal pool if vaccination numbers don't improve. There's nearly 1-point-2 million doses waiting for residents to take. Health officials are considering offering financial incentives to boost participation. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason deBruyn, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.

