Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 4

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina.

Jan. 4, 2021

7:43 a.m. - The state Department of Health and Human Services reported almost 3,600 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, a new record high. On Sunday, over 6,400 new coronavirus cases were also reported. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:20 a.m. - In women's college basketball, North Carolina's game against Louisville has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Tar Heels program. The game was scheduled for tomorrow night, and had already been postponed from mid-December because of coronavirus issues in the Louisville program. - Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

