Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 26

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 19.

April 27, 2021

7:30 a.m. - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper recalled the pain and courage stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and pitched for cooperation with legislative Republicans during his State of the State address. Cooper gave the televised speech Monday night to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chamber. He mourned the deaths of more than 12,500 people from the coronavirus in North Carolina while praising the work of medical workers, teachers and the National Guard. He asked GOP lawmakers to work with him to expand Medicaid, boost teacher pay and build infrastructure. – The Associated Press

7:05 a.m. - Wake County Public Health will resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines later this week following state and federal guidance. Wake County has almost 8,000 J&J doses in storage at this time. The first clinics for this single-dose vaccine are planned for this Thursday and Friday. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

April 26, 2021

7:45 a.m. - North Carolina health officials are recommending that healthcare providers in the state resume using the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a safety review by federal agencies. The pause was made after reports of six cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials are expected to order new shipments of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:05 a.m. - Governor Roy Cooper will give his 2021 State of the State Address on Monday night to a joint session of the General Assembly. This will mark Cooper's third State of the State address and first since he was reelected in November. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Jason deBruyn, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.

