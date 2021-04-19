Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 19

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 12.

April 20, 2021

3:10 p.m. - Faculty at Appalachian State University are calling for students to be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this fall.

The university's Faculty Senate passed a resolution last week calling on the legislature, the governor, state health officials, the UNC System or the university to enact such a vaccine mandate.

Appalachian State administrators say that as a state agency they cannot unilaterally mandate vaccines for employees or students. They also say they've received no indication that public health officials or the UNC System intend to issue a vaccine requirement. - Liz Schlemmer, WUNC

7:05 a.m. - Durham County is retiring its online scheduling tool for COVID-19 vaccines. Instead, adults can now call a designated phone line to get a vaccine appointment in the county. Durham County Public Health Director Rodney Jenkins says this change is meant to make getting a vaccine faster and easier. It comes as the reliable supply of vaccines has increased.

“We're just in a very good place right now to where staffing, the amount of vaccine that we have, and also the opportunities for our residents to get vaccinated are in abundance right now,” Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, Wake County has stopped using a vaccine waiting list. Adults can now directly schedule appointments online. Both counties expect supply will soon outpace demand. They anticipate opening up walk in vaccine clinics in the coming weeks. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

April 19, 2021

5:05 p.m. - The Duke Human Vaccine Institute is developing a new kind of flu vaccine that might last up to five years. Multiple news outlets report the new vaccine would use messenger RNA technology, the same method used in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19. Duke received a contract with the National Institutes of Health. - Jason deBruyn, WUNC

4:50 p.m. - A Walgreens pharmacy in Monroe gave a small number of people an injection of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine last month. A company spokeswoman says 22 people were affected by the mix-up. She says pharmacists sometimes use saline during training and that there is no reason to believe anyone injected was harmed. All impacted patients were contacted and then given the vaccine once they returned to the pharmacy. - Associated Press

12:16 p.m. - Local providers are making it easier to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in light of a growing supply. Wake County has done away with its waiting list. Now, adults can schedule appointments online directly. Spokeswoman Stacy Beard says the county's supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has been steadily increasing over the past few weeks.

“So, we've removed sort of one of the barriers, or one of the steps, to vaccination, which is what we want to do, right? We want to continue to remove barriers or, you know, inconveniences that maybe are keeping some people from getting a vaccine,” Beard said.

Beard says Wake County is still seeing high demand for the vaccines, but she expects supply will soon outpace it. The county is considering opening up walk-in vaccination clinics like some other providers have done. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:05 a.m. - Winston Salem State University is canceling the rest of its spring sports season because of COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing. This decision impacts softball and track field. Last week the university also canceled the remainder of its spring football practice season. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Laura Pellicer and Mitchell Northam.

