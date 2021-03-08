-
Live updates on the latest news about COVID-19, impacts the pandemic has had on North Carolina, and vaccines.
COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out to adults who are most at risk from the coronavirus, but ending the pandemic will require vaccinating children too. Researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age.
In a public briefing on Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper announced an acceleration in the pace of vaccine eligibility in the state.
State officials announced a new executive order that eases COVID-related restrictions on businesses and gatherings. The changes come into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
After a successful start to their vaccine rollout, the Durham VA Health Care System is now offering vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age, health status or job description.
A sizable group of North Carolina college students will be eligible for a vaccine in April, under guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Researchers hope to learn about the effectiveness of the vaccine for kids ages 6 months to less than 12 years old. Moderna plans to enroll roughly 6,750 children in eight U.S. states and Canada.
The UNC Pembroke School of Health Sciences used federal funding to purchase two mobile clinics so nursing students could administer shots in rural communities across Robeson County.