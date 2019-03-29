WUNCPolitics Podcast: ICE, SCOTUS Gerrymandering, And Opening Day

North Carolina's congressional maps are partisan gerrymanders, but does that make them illegal?

This week U.S. Supreme Court Justices heard arguments about whether the political boundaries go too far, need to be reined in, and asked if it they have to be the ones to act.

March 29, 2019 politics podcast

Meanwhile in Raleigh at the state House, a bill to require local sheriffs to work with federal ICE agents in the deportation process sparked controversy.

Associated Press reporter Gary Robertson joins the podcast to review those topics, while also offering some thoughts on the 2019 MLB season.