WUNC Politics

  • politics_podcast_social_1080x1080_0.jpg
    Governor Cooper Proposes A Budget, Conservatives Balk At Any Gun Reform
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    Democratic Governor Roy Cooper rolled out his spending proposal this week. He asks again for Medicaid expansion and sizable teacher raises. And in the wake of our nation’s latest mass shooting, what – if anything – would help to reduce gun deaths in our country? Rob Schofield and Becki Gray review the week in politics.
  • politics_podcast_social_1080x1080_0.jpg
    Hundreds Of Bills Seek To Alter Voter Access
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    Since unfounded claims of election fraud proliferated last November, proposals to change election law have surfaced in nearly every state house in the country. Some restrict voting access while others expand a voter's ability to cast a ballot. On the latest WUNC Politics Podcast: why North Carolina has largely avoided controversy on this issue and a look at existing proposals from around the country.
  • politics politics podcast logo
    Why Atlanta Shootings Are Unlikely To Move North Carolina Lawmakers
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    In the wake of mass shootings in Atlanta, Democratic State Senator Jay Chaudhuri has renewed a push for a hate crime law in North Carolina. Will this legislation get a hearing? Plus, a resolution to call for a constitutional convention and set Congressional term limits advanced at the General Assembly this week. And Cheri Beasley will soon announce her candidacy seeking the Democratic nomination for a 2022 U.S. Senate race. Aisha Dew and Clark Riemer offer insights on some of the biggest political developments of the week.
  • politics_podcast_social_1080x1080_0.jpg
    Can You Irrigate A News Desert?
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    More than half of North Carolina’s counties are considered a news desert – with depleted local journalism. On this episode of The Politics Podcast: what could be done to fill the news void and how the emergence of social media has reshaped how politicians share their message.
  • politics politics podcast logo
    A Rare Bipartisan Deal
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    Senate leader Phil Berger, House Speaker Tim Moore and Governor Roy Cooper gathered for an exceptional moment to mark a compromise deal on public school reopening. Meanwhile, an ex-Republican announced she's running in 2022 for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat. And on Capitol Hill, House Democrats passed a wide-reaching measure aimed at upending Republican state lawmakers' efforts to change election law. Rob Schofield and Becki Gray review some of the stories from this week in North Carolina politics.
  • politics politics podcast logo
    Politics
    More COVID Relief, Fresh Cawthorn Controversy
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    This week in state politics, legislative Republicans approved a $1.7 billion package of federal COVID relief, as they continued to fight the details of…
  • politics politics podcast logo
    Politics
    Traditional, Emerging, Slimy: The Fractured Ground of North Carolina Political News
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    North Carolinians have plenty of options for political news. From traditional newspaper and television outlets, to newer online-only non-profit outposts.…
  • politics politics podcast logo
    Politics
    Reducing Restrictions, Releasing Thousands
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    Governor Roy Cooper is easing COVID-19 restrictions, following pressure from the legislature, small business owners and parents. Meanwhile, under a…
  • politics politics podcast logo
    Politics
    To Stay Or To Go? North Carolina Republicans Weigh Party Loyalty
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    Moderate Republicans join host Jeff Tiberii to talk party loyalty, Trump and the recent censure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.One notable conservative shares…
  • politics_podcast_social_1080x1080_0.jpg
    Politics
    Republicans Censure Burr, Eliminate Oversight
    Jeff Tiberii
    ,
    U.S. Senator Richard Burr was censured by the state Republican Party this week, after he voted to convict Donald Trump for his role in inciting the…
