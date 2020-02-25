New Durham PD Unit To Address Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Backlog

By 3 hours ago

File photo of rape kit supplies.
Credit Robert C. Reed / Hickory Daily Record

The Durham Police Department will soon have a fully staffed unit dedicated to investigating sexual assault cold cases.

In October, the department received a $1 million federal grant to address the backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.

Lieutenant Stephen Vaughn estimates there are 1,300 kits that still need to be tested. Vaughn says this new unit will analyze the results of those kits and will also keep track of any future leads that come in, such as DNA matches.

“It’s not always about just dealing with the past but its also making sure we keep an eye on things so we don't have this problem again. But we also have someone in place to work the case when new information comes in,” said Lt. Vaughn.

So far the department has hired two full-time investigators to examine that evidence and is working to add a victim advocate and an assistant district attorney to the unit.

Additionally, the new unit will work with the existing Special Victims Unit on contemporary sexual assault cases.  

Tags: 
Rape Kits
Sexual Assault
Durham Police

Related Content

Through The Eyes Of A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner

By Jordan Hensley & Seeking Conviction Investigative Collaboration Mar 20, 2019
Rape kit supplies
Robert C. Reed / Hickory Daily Record

By Jordan Hensley, Hickory Daily Record

About once per month, one of the two sexual assault nurse examiners at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory receives the call: A sexual assault patient needs an exam.

NC AG Stein Calls For More Funding To Test Backlogged Rape Kits

By Jan 29, 2019
headshot of Josh Stein, NC flag in the background
Courtesy of NCDOJ

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is calling on the state Legislature to allocate $6 million to test backlogged sexual assault evidence collection kits.

Stein is calling his request The Survivor Act.