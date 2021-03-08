-
Army leaders concede that a program designed to eliminate sexual harassment and abuse has not achieved its goal. So the 18th Airborne Corps held a ...
-
Some other states have laws in place or are adopting new legislation to ensure access to SANE nurses. Some community-based solutions in NC also offer promise.
-
A survey of hospitals across North Carolina found uneven results for staffing sexual assault nurse examiners. Some described rape victims visiting multiple hospitals until finding one with the proper personnel.
-
“Colleges may want to blame student partying for not allowing them to reopen successfully, but they have forfeited the moral authority to do so,” writes…
-
Former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Wake County District Attorney asked the North…
-
Former Raleigh City Council member Saige Martin is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Wake County District Attorney asked the North…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden denies a sexual assault allegation by former Senate aide Tara Reade. The presumptive Democratic nominee spoke publicly…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden denies a sexual assault allegation by former Senate aide Tara Reade. The presumptive Democratic nominee spoke publicly…
-
A lawsuit accuses a former counselor at a North Carolina YMCA sexually abused a group of young boys at a branch, which failed to properly supervise…
-
About three thousand undergraduate women start their college careers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill each fall. By the time they…