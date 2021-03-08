-
The Durham Police Department will soon have a fully staffed unit dedicated to investigating sexual assault cold cases.In October, the department received…
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says a new law to fund testing for sexual assault kits sitting in law enforcement evidence closets will put…
By Jordan Hensley, Hickory Daily RecordAbout once per month, one of the two sexual assault nurse examiners at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory…
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is calling on the state Legislature to allocate $6 million to test backlogged sexual assault evidence…
No one knows how many untested rape kits have been shelved by local police departments throughout North Carolina, leaving victims to wonder if their cases…
Thousands of untested rape kits are sitting in police storage throughout the country according to a new investigation by USA Today.The kits include…
