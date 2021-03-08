-
Police officers in a North Carolina city wrongly detained a 15-year-old boy with their guns drawn. Now, the city's police chief is apologizing for the…
Police in Durham have arrested 23 people – ranging from ages 18 to 46 – after a former police headquarters was vandalized.Durham Police said those…
The new fiscal year started this week, a time when local governments implement the new budgets they spent months working on over the spring.In the city of…
In the month since George Floyd’s killing sparked protests nationwide, some demonstrators in Durham have literally taken their message to the police.…
North Carolina is just one of five states this year with concurrent races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and the governorship. Protesters demanding…
Where is the data on police violence? Every time a law enforcement officer uses a weapon, they submit a report justifying use of force. Police department…
Protesters have been camped outside the Durham Police Department since Monday night. That's when the Durham City Council approved a 5% increase in the…
Daily protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spread across North Carolina. While the message of these demonstrations is slightly…
The Durham Police Department will soon have a fully staffed unit dedicated to investigating sexual assault cold cases.In October, the department received…