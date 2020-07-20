Former Durham Police Headquarters Vandalized, 23 Arrested

Police in Durham have arrested 23 people – ranging from ages 18 to 46 – after a former police headquarters was vandalized.

Durham Police said those arrested are being charged with felonies for inciting a riot after vandalizing the city’s old police headquarters Saturday evening. Police said officers told the crowd to disperse but many people refused to leave.

Police said there were broken windows, damaged furniture and graffiti spray painted on several floors of the building. Police said a man was assaulted by the crowd, including being thrown to the ground and kicked several times.

News outlets report the group hung banners outside the headquarters that said “abolish” and “reclaim.”

The building at 505 West Chapel Hill Street has been empty since 2018 and is slated to be turned into apartments and commercial space.

People who were arrested were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds, police said.

