The Black Lives Matter movement came together with the campaign for a $15 minimum wage Monday in downtown Durham.The rally and march was part of a…
Police in Durham have arrested 23 people – ranging from ages 18 to 46 – after a former police headquarters was vandalized.Durham Police said those…
Protesters have been camped outside the Durham Police Department since Monday night. That's when the Durham City Council approved a 5% increase in the…
A North Carolina city is keeping a stay-at-home order in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic in effect indefinitely, the mayor announced Friday.Durham…
North Carolina's stay-at-home order includes a prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people. In Durham, that restriction is no more than five people.…
Durham’s “Black Wall Street” doesn't look quite the same. One of the most well-known businesses on Parrish Street recently underwent a facelift, giving…
The City of Durham has promised to give the Durham Housing Authority more than $1 million to help make repairs at its oldest public housing community -…
Rescuers have found the body of a construction worker who was trapped after a trench collapsed Wednesday in the Triangle. Wake County EMS said the worker…
Former mayor of Durham, Wensell “Wense” Grabarek, died on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the age of 100.Grabarek entered office just as the Civil Rights movement…
