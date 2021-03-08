-
After a successful start to their vaccine rollout, the Durham VA Health Care System is now offering vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age, health status or job description.
Google plans to establish a new engineering hub in Durham. The space will serve as an office for Google Cloud’s engineering team. The site is expected to bring about 1,000 jobs.
A Durham-based life sciences company received promising test results on a new medical device that could become an in-home treatment for the…
The Durham City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday that aims to protect workers from discrimination against hairstyles such as braids,…
Activist Skip Gibbs was in the midst of leading a protest in Durham this summer when he felt that something wasn’t right. In the crowd, which had gathered…
Does your sick leave policy include time off to care for roommates, best friends or chosen siblings? Over 60% of people under the age of 25 live in…
As North Carolinians await final results in key political battles in an unprecedented election year, state officials say it's business as usual.5.5…
With no students in the building due to the coronavirus pandemic, notes sent home by a teacher in a student's backpack are no longer an option. Emails and…