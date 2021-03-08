Police Protests

-
Trump says agents will go "into communities plagued by violent crime." He adds the administration has "no choice but to get involved."
Police in Durham have arrested 23 people – ranging from ages 18 to 46 – after a former police headquarters was vandalized.Durham Police said those…
Some of the encounters have turned violent, including shootings in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Seattle that left protesters wounded.
Law enforcement agencies have spent at least $2.2 million responding to protests that occurred in Raleigh, North Carolina, following the death of George…
A street mural with an anti-racist message will make its debut in Fayetteville after council members changed their minds about what slogans should be…
Protesters have been camped outside the Durham Police Department since Monday night. That's when the Durham City Council approved a 5% increase in the…
Journalist Paul Woolverton was covering the protests in Fayetteville the last Saturday in May when he was attacked. He suffered a concussion, and still…
Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality are now in their third week in Charlotte. On Monday evening, about 75 protesters gathered at...
While uniformed Guard members patrolling the streets creates an unsettling visual, some experts say the National Guard is less likely than police to escalate a situation to violence during a protest thanks to centralized rules of force and standards of accountability.
Some members of the National Guard are facing consequences because they refused orders to deploy to major cities during this month's protests.