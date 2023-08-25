Eli Chen is WUNC’s afternoon digital news producer. Hailing from the northwest suburbs of Chicago, she is a Taiwanese American journalist who’s worked mainly in audio for more than a decade. She comes most recently from National Geographic, where she was the senior editor of Overheard, which won the 2022 Ambies Award for the best science and knowledge podcast. Prior to that, Eli covered science and environmental issues at St. Louis Public Radio and Delaware Public Media, and produced segments for Science Friday. While in St. Louis, she helped launch live storytelling shows there with the science communication nonprofit and podcast, The Story Collider. And she has served as a regular mentor with the NPR’s Next Generation Radio project since 2017. Eli has a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and environmental sustainability from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a master’s in journalism from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York.

Eli lives with her partner, Matt, and cat-like pitbull mix Rosie in Chapel Hill, and likes to draw, rollerskate, and celebrate Asian American food and pop culture on the regular. You can follow her on X @StoriesByEli and Instagram/Threads @eli.chen.