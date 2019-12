The first black person elected to the North Carolina General Assembly in the 20th Century. ... First to win a statewide election. ... First to be the state's chief justice.

But he had hurdles to jump to even enter civic life when he went to register to vote in the 1950s.

Henry Frye, now 87, discusses public life, voter suppression, and one way to a long marriage on this episode of the WUNC Politics Podcast.