2022 Youth Reporting Institute

This summer we continued to adapt to the new normal by running our summer radio institute in a hybrid format. With the American Tobacco Studios as our home base students had the opportunity to work within our newsroom, and from home. Using in-person training, Zoom calls, Instagram, and our curriculum website, we took youth reporters through the process of producing a radio story - from pitching to interviews to script-writing and editing. We worked with 8 high school and college students ages 16-20 from across the Triangle and Triad area.



When the youth weren’t out in the field, they were finding creative ways to conduct interviews using video calls and coaching their interview subjects to record audio on phone Voice Memos. They connected virtually to Youth Radio alumni and WUNC reporting staff to learn about interview skills, writing for radio, and podcasting. We have two youth reporters who joined us for a second time, and two alumni who joined us this year as mentors, furthering the mission of youth reporting—to create a pipeline from youth communities to our station, in an effort to diversify what radio sounds and looks like.

