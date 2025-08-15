Bringing The World Home To You

Local leaders hopeful as HanesBrands announces buyout

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 15, 2025 at 1:29 PM EDT
The HanesBrands logo in front of corporate offices in Winston-Salem. PAUL GARBER/WFDD
Paul Garber
/
WFDD
The HanesBrands logo in front of its former corporate offices in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem officials are expressing cautious optimism following the announcement that HanesBrands will be acquired by Gildan Activewear, a Canadian clothing company.

HanesBrands has operated in the city for over a century. Still, the buyout didn’t come as a surprise to Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

“There’d been a lot of rumors floating around about a potential purchase over the years. Naturally, it’s a concern anytime one of your major employers is being bought, but the more I’ve learned about it, the more I believe we’re going to be okay,” Joines said.

Mark Owens, president of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., shared that optimism, noting in a statement that “Gildan knows the North Carolina market well” and already operates several locations in the state.

Joines says that track record makes him hopeful the Canadian apparel maker will strengthen its local ties.

“I’m hoping that the former HanesBrands facility will become the Gildan U.S. headquarters.”

Details about how exactly the merger will impact operations in Winston-Salem are still scarce. The deal needs approval from HanesBrands’ shareholders before it can be finalized.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
