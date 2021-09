Ellie Stevens graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in May 2021 and will attend Davidson College in the fall. She plans to major in English and minor in Data Science with hopes of pursuing a career in journalism. Ellie has worked for WUNC since June 2020. She has reported on issues such as first-time voting and navigating online learning during the pandemic. In her free time, Ellie loves to write poetry, play guitar, and spend time with family and friends.