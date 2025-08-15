Undertaken: The Next Generation Of Funeral Directors

The median age for workers in funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries is close to 50 years old. And according to a 2020 survey , over half of the 55-plus constituent plans to retire by 2025.

So who will be shaping the death care landscape in the years to come?

Folks like Jasmine Berrios and Joél Simone Maldonado , two licensed funeral directors under the age of 40.

Host Anita Rao talks with Jasmine, who works in California, and Joél, who works in South Carolina and is also an educator, about their paths to finding passion in the funeral industry, the role of young folks entering the profession and the ways that their work impacts their mental health and relationships.

A special thank you to our colleague, Naomi Brown, and funeral director Christopher Weaver for contributing to this episode. Chris works at Weaver and Peaks Memorial Funeral Care in Durham, North Carolina.

Please note: This episode originally aired April 19, 2024.

Update: Jasmine Berrios is now the secretary of the California Funeral Directors Association — the youngest officer in the organization’s 120-year history.