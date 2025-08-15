Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: SNAP benefit cuts and schools; federal cuts to universities; audit of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published August 15, 2025 at 1:57 PM EDT
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Interim Superintendent Catty Moore and School Board Chairperson Deanna Kaplan held a press conference about the state audit on Aug. 14, 2025.
Amy Diaz/WFDD
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Interim Superintendent Catty Moore and School Board Chairperson Deanna Kaplan held a press conference about the state audit on Aug. 14, 2025.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

Federal SNAP benefits are being reduced, a change felt across the state and in lunchrooms.

The results of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools audit.

An update on federal cuts to universities in our state.

The owner of the Carolina Hurricanes inks a big new deal.

All that and more as co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of reporters about the week in North Carolina news.

Mary Helen Moore, Reporter, NC Newsroom

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
