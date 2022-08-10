Jeanine Ikekhua was born in Lagos, Nigeria. Jeanine is a 19-year-old junior at North Carolina State University and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®. She is currently pursuing a double major in International Studies and Communications. She also has a minor in Chinese. Jeanine has always had a passion for interviewing people and telling stories. This passion led her to the Youth Reporting institute. Jeanine dreams of hosting her own radio segment that focuses on growing people’s intellectual curiosity. As of right now, she co-hosts her own podcast called OnBlack and volunteers with CollegeMentors For Kids.