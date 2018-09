Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

On this episode, Eric Hodge talks with John Howie Jr. about his first solo record 'Not Tonight.'

The album is full of songs of heartbreak and resilience delivered in Howie's distinctive baritone. He talks about how the album came to be, and what inspired him to record this one as a solo artist.

Listen to the episode here: