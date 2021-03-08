-
On Thursday September 12 WUNC Music presents HC McEntire, Alice Gerrard, John Howie Jr, and Tatiana Hargreaves previewing Ken Burns’ new documentary…
-
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this episode, Chapel Hill honky tonker…
-
Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our music discovery stream, WUNC Music.On this…
-
Misery and heartbreak make a good country song. Multiply that weeping and twang by eleven and you get John Howie Jr.'s latest "Not Tonight". (The album…
-
John Howie, Jr. started off playing drums, but it wasn't long before he switched to guitar and began making some hard-core honky-tonk music, first in the…