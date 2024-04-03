Bringing The World Home To You

91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.
In conversation with Gruff Rhys

WUNC | By Brian Burns
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
Gruff Rhys
Gruff Rhys

'Sadness Sets Me Free' is Gruff Rhys' eighth solo album and twenty fifth album of his career overall. Recorded over three days in Paris, it's an album filled with self reflection and criticism, all the while maintaining Rhys' signature wit and humor.

Gruff recently caught up with WUNC Music's Brian Burns before a show at Kings in Raleigh.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

Tell us about the journey this record took you on

I suppose I had this song ‘Sadness Sets Me Free’ that I was into, and I felt I could hang a lot of other songs around that title. I gave myself the sort of freedom to complain on this record which, you know, I don't always enjoy. I’m into the hopeful nature of music and how it can lift people and I think that's still the case. Working around this title I was able to include songs of complaints and political frustration and regrets and some sadness and put them together in one title.

'Sadness Sets Me Free' is out now on Rough Trade.
Tags
WUNC Music WUNC MusicFuture Shock Interviews
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of Future Shock on WUNC Music and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
