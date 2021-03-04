Brian BurnsMusic Director
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. An avid record collector and music nut, he has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
WUNC Music is thrilled to welcome Rhythm Lab Radio to its weekend lineup.Hosted by Tarik Moody from 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Rhythm Lab Radio redefines the…
WUNC Music is excited to give you a first look at the video for 'Bluebird' by the Raleigh, NC electropop duo Letters To A Young Ghost. The video stars…
H.C McEntire's latest album is firmly rooted in her home along the banks of the Eno River in North Carolina. She writes about the changing seasons,…
Brian Burns (WUNC Music Director)79rs Gang - Expect The UnexpectedAmbrose Akinmusire - on the tender spot of every calloused momentButcher Brown -…
WUNC Music is excited to premiere Skylar Gudasz's new video for 'Actress' off of her brilliant 2020 album Cinema. Directed by Emmett Anderson and Andrew…
WUNC Music is thrilled to welome SHEROES to its line up starting this Sunday, November 15th at 6pm.Hosted by Carmel Holt, SHEROES is a weekly celebration…
Libby Rodenbough is taking a break from the indie Americana band Mipso to release her debut solo album Spectacle of Love. The Durham-based musician is…
It's hard to believe, but Chatham County Line has been making music for two decades. The band's new release is called 'Strange Fascination' and is the…
Skylar Gudasz has a new record out today called Cinema. The Durham-based singer-songwriter worked with four co-producers, but guided the project herself,…
Winston-Salem's Caleb Caudle has been hanging out with members of Wilco, The Jayhawks and Robert Plant's band. And, he's been recording in Johnny Cash's…