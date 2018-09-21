Dodd and Frank talk about the post-crisis financial future

(Markets Edition) Under the cloud of a trade war and trouble in emerging markets, many people are cutting down the risk in their portfolios by buying more stocks. Stocks are actually seen as riskier, not safer, yet EPFR Global notes that $15B more went into the U.S. stock market last week alone. Then, we talk more with Chris Dodd and Barney Frank, the two Democratic lawmakers who pushed the epic financial reform law through Congress during the financial crisis. But what if the next financial crisis is triggered by something different? Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace). (09/21/2018)