How the Greensboro Six changed golf forever

In 1955, six Black men in Greensboro, North Carolina did something radical. They attempted to play a round of golf. Decades later, their legacy lives on.

Featuring:



Josh Sullivan, social media producer at WUNC

Mark Lathan, Director of Programs for First Tee of Central Carolina

Jesse Williams, collegiate golfer at Miles College

Links:



See a photo of the Greensboro Six mural and check out Josh's appearance on WUNC's Due South.

You can find a transcript of this episode here.

Oral History Interview with George Simkins, April 6, 1997. Interview R-0018. Southern Oral History Program Collection (#4007) in the Southern Oral History Program Collection, Southern Historical Collection, Wilson Library, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.