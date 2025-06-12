America's favorite bloodthirsty plant

The Venus flytrap is one of the most recognizable plants on the planet. Its strange and unique adaptations have made it a cultural icon and a favorite of plant collectors. But increasingly, there are worries about the health of its wild population. That's because the exotic plant only grows in a single place on the planet: a sliver of dirt in a small corner of the Carolinas.

Featuring:



Michael Kunz, Director of Conservation Programs at the North Carolina Botanical Garden

Sara Heise Graybeal, freelance journalist and folklorist

Sgt. Matt Criscoe, NC Wildlife Commission's Law Enforcement Division

