The Broadside

America's favorite bloodthirsty plant

By Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
The Venus flytrap is one of the most recognizable plants on the planet. Its strange and unique adaptations have made it a cultural icon and a favorite of plant collectors. But increasingly, there are worries about the health of its wild population. That's because the exotic plant only grows in a single place on the planet: a sliver of dirt in a small corner of the Carolinas.

Featuring:

  • Michael Kunz, Director of Conservation Programs at the North Carolina Botanical Garden
  • Sara Heise Graybeal, freelance journalist and folklorist
  • Sgt. Matt Criscoe, NC Wildlife Commission's Law Enforcement Division

Links:

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Jerad Walker is WUNC’s editor of narrative audio and podcasts. He joined the station in 2022 after nearly a decade at Oregon Public Broadcasting.
