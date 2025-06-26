Appalachia’s crypto boom and bust

Enticed by cheap energy and friendly zoning laws, crypto mining operations poured into Appalachia. But in many places, like Murphy, North Carolina, these incredibly invasive facilities quickly wore out their welcome. Now, communities across the region are trying to pull the plug on crypto, while grappling with a new challenge that presents many of the same problems: AI data centers.

Featuring:



Jane Sartwell, reporter for Carolina Public Press

Cyndie Roberson, former resident of Cherokee County, NC

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio

Dina Temple-Raston, managing editor and host of the Click Here podcast

Links:

