Appalachia’s crypto boom and bust
Enticed by cheap energy and friendly zoning laws, crypto mining operations poured into Appalachia. But in many places, like Murphy, North Carolina, these incredibly invasive facilities quickly wore out their welcome. Now, communities across the region are trying to pull the plug on crypto, while grappling with a new challenge that presents many of the same problems: AI data centers.
Featuring:
- Jane Sartwell, reporter for Carolina Public Press
- Cyndie Roberson, former resident of Cherokee County, NC
- Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief for WUNC-North Carolina Public Radio
- Dina Temple-Raston, managing editor and host of the Click Here podcast
Links:
- Listen to Click Here’s episode Crypto in Kentucky: The next extraction.
- Read Jane’s recent reporting for Carolina Public Press.
- Check out Colin’s coverage of Cherokee County from 2024.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.