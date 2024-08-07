How ‘The Greensboro Six’ broke golf’s color barrier

A week after Rosa Parks began a bus boycott protesting segregation, several Black men played a round of golf at the whites-only Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro, NC.

PGA Tour / High Point University Archives The Greensboro Six, from left: Phillip Cooke, Samuel Murray, Elijah Herring, Joseph Sturdivant, Dr. George Simkins, Leonidas Wolfe.

After placing their payment for the round on a front table in the course clubhouse, the men played through several holes before management began harassing them through the round. The men were arrested and jailed for days.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, and even though the Six lost, their actions led to the eventual integration of Gillespie Golf Course.

A new mural portraying the men is being commemorated ahead of the PGA TOUR’s 85th Annual Wyndham Championship in Greensboro this week.

Leoneda Inge talks with WUNC's Josh Sullivan about this North Carolina history and how the men are being honored.

Guest

Josh Sullivan, social media producer, North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

