The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

How ‘The Greensboro Six’ broke golf’s color barrier

By Leoneda Inge,
Josh SullivanCole del Charco
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
The present and past of Black golfers on display as artist Vincent Ballentine completes a mural honoring the Greensboro Six at Gillespie Golf Course.
Josh Sullivan
/
North Carolina Public Radio WUNC
The present and past of Black golfers on display as artist Vincent Ballentine completes a mural honoring the Greensboro Six at Gillespie Golf Course.

A week after Rosa Parks began a bus boycott protesting segregation, several Black men played a round of golf at the whites-only Gillespie Golf Course in Greensboro, NC.

The Greensboro Six, from left: Phillip Cooke, Samuel Murray, Elijah Herring, Joseph Sturdivant, Dr. George Simkins, Leonidas Wolfe.
PGA Tour
/
High Point University Archives
The Greensboro Six, from left: Phillip Cooke, Samuel Murray, Elijah Herring, Joseph Sturdivant, Dr. George Simkins, Leonidas Wolfe.

After placing their payment for the round on a front table in the course clubhouse, the men played through several holes before management began harassing them through the round. The men were arrested and jailed for days.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, and even though the Six lost, their actions led to the eventual integration of Gillespie Golf Course.

A new mural portraying the men is being commemorated ahead of the PGA TOUR’s 85th Annual Wyndham Championship in Greensboro this week.

Leoneda Inge talks with WUNC's Josh Sullivan about this North Carolina history and how the men are being honored.

Guest

Josh Sullivan, social media producer, North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Josh Sullivan
Josh Sullivan is a social media producer with WUNC’s digital news team.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
