Anisa Khalifa is a podcast producer at WUNC. She is a lifelong public radio nerd, and fell in love with podcasts around the same time her friends convinced her to start one about Korean dramas, Dramas Over Flowers, which she still co-hosts. She’s also the co-creator and co-host of Muslim in Plain Sight, a show exploring Muslims’ coming of age stories post-9/11.

Anisa is a nomad who started her journey in Toronto and zigzagged across the world to end up in North Carolina. She has a master’s degree in Critical Asian Humanities from Duke University, and a dual B.A. in English and Diaspora & Transnational Studies from the University of Toronto. In her non-podcast life, she’s a culture writer, poet, visual artist and chronic insomniac. She's fascinated by the stories we tell about ourselves and each other.