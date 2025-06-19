A return to Midway Plantation
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. For many Black Americans, it’s a day of remembrance for their ancestors who fought and died for freedom. And while that can be a spiritual experience, the physical connection to a final resting place is often obstructed by poor record keeping and the neglect of burial sites. It’s a struggle that author Sade Green documented in a recent personal essay for TIME Magazine.
Featuring:
- Sade Green, writer
Links:
- Read Sade’s story for TIME Magazine here.
- You can find a transcript of the episode here.