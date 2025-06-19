Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

A return to Midway Plantation

By Charlie Shelton-Ormond,
Anisa Khalifa
Published June 19, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people at the end of the Civil War. For many Black Americans, it’s a day of remembrance for their ancestors who fought and died for freedom. And while that can be a spiritual experience, the physical connection to a final resting place is often obstructed by poor record keeping and the neglect of burial sites. It’s a struggle that author Sade Green documented in a recent personal essay for TIME Magazine.

Featuring:

  • Sade Green, writer

Links:

The Broadside
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
