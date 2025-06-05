The hunt for a million dollar fish
Marlin fishing helps fuel a billion-dollar recreational saltwater fishing industry. Much of it is situated on the North Carolina coast, which also happens to be the site of one of the oldest and most celebrated fishing competitions in the world – the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. It’s an event filled with high stakes drama, and it continues to grow. But are there enough blue marlin in the ocean for the good times to keep rolling on?
Featuring:
- Ashley Bleau, owner of the Sensation
- Neal Conoley, author and former head of the North Carolina Aquarium Society
- Dr. John Graves, marine biologist and former professor at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science
- Aaron Barr, first mate of the Never Enough
Links:
- The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament starts on June 6th in Morehead City, NC
