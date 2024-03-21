Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Women's basketball is having its moment

By Anisa Khalifa
Published March 21, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Women have been playing basketball since the game was invented, but the most fervent fandom has always been reserved for the men's game — until now. We explore why it took so long for us to pay attention to women's basketball, and what that means for the future of the sport.

Featuring:

  • Kate Fagan, journalist and author of Hoop Muses: An Insider's Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women's) Game
  • Kayla Jones, graduate assistant coach for NC State women's basketball
  • Stephanie Menio, Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Supervisor for women's basketball at NC State

Special thanks to WUNC’s Mitch Northam, whose expertise was invaluable in the reporting of this story. Thanks also to Annabelle Myers and Matti Smith at NC State, and Dana Gelin at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Links:

The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
See stories by Anisa Khalifa
