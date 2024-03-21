Women's basketball is having its moment

Women have been playing basketball since the game was invented, but the most fervent fandom has always been reserved for the men's game — until now. We explore why it took so long for us to pay attention to women's basketball, and what that means for the future of the sport.

Featuring:



Kate Fagan, journalist and author of Hoop Muses: An Insider's Guide to Pop Culture and the (Women's) Game

Kayla Jones, graduate assistant coach for NC State women's basketball

Stephanie Menio, Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Supervisor for women's basketball at NC State

Special thanks to WUNC’s Mitch Northam, whose expertise was invaluable in the reporting of this story. Thanks also to Annabelle Myers and Matti Smith at NC State, and Dana Gelin at UNC-Chapel Hill.

