The mill and the man who changed the world

The turn of the 20th century was defined by earth-shattering advances in technology. Inventors were like rock stars. But for every household name like Alexander Graham Bell or the Wright Brothers, there were countless innovators whose contributions have been lost to time, including a brilliant engineer from North Carolina named Stuart Cramer. Like a genius Forrest Gump, Cramer showed up everywhere. And from air conditioning to fashion, his work continues to shape our world.

Brad Campbell, writer for Our State Magazine

