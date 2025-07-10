The mill and the man who changed the world

Bringing The World Home To You

Anisa Khalifa,
Jerad Walker
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
The turn of the 20th century was defined by earth-shattering advances in technology. Inventors were like rock stars. But for every household name like Alexander Graham Bell or the Wright Brothers, there were countless innovators whose contributions have been lost to time, including a brilliant engineer from North Carolina named Stuart Cramer. Like a genius Forrest Gump, Cramer showed up everywhere. And from air conditioning to fashion, his work continues to shape our world.

Featuring:

Links:

Anisa Khalifa
Jerad Walker
