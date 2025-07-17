Changing the narrative on Native nations

In her Pulitzer prize-winning book on Native people in North America, historian Kathleen DuVal challenges the way non-native people often regard Native America. From the bustling cities that covered the continent a thousand years ago, to the strong connection Indigenous people maintain to their homelands today, the story of Native nations is so much more than isolated moments like the Lost Colony and the Trail of Tears.

Kathleen DuVal , Pulitzer prize-winning author of “Native Nations: A Millennium in North America”

