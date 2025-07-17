Bringing The World Home To You

The Broadside

Changing the narrative on Native nations

By Anisa Khalifa,
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:30 AM EDT
In her Pulitzer prize-winning book on Native people in North America, historian Kathleen DuVal challenges the way non-native people often regard Native America. From the bustling cities that covered the continent a thousand years ago, to the strong connection Indigenous people maintain to their homelands today, the story of Native nations is so much more than isolated moments like the Lost Colony and the Trail of Tears.

Featuring:

  • Kathleen DuVal, Pulitzer prize-winning author of “Native Nations: A Millennium in North America”

Links:

  • You can find a transcript of the episode here.
The Broadside
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
